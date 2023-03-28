Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,886 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average of $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Ameren's quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

