Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,966 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,181,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,310,000 after purchasing an additional 94,177 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.64.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $132.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.16. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.