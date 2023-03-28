Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,375 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 128.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on A shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE A opened at $133.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.18. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

