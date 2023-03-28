Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 24,015 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 110.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,015 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 206,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 44,789 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Infosys by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,136,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Infosys Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:INFY opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Stories

