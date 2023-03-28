Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,752 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in CBRE Group by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in CBRE Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 82,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.65. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

