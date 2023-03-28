Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MCO opened at $293.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.69 and its 200 day moving average is $285.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $346.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

