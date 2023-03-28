Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at $313,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 60.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Corteva Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

