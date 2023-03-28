Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.95 and a 200 day moving average of $124.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $138.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPG. BNP Paribas cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.84.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Further Reading

