Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADC. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. JMP Securities lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.
Insider Transactions at Agree Realty
Agree Realty Trading Down 0.1 %
ADC stock opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.64 and its 200 day moving average is $70.30.
Agree Realty Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 157.38%.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.
See Also
