Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 118.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

