Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $614,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $442.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $506.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $469.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.34.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.