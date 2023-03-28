Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $685,000 Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,905,000 after buying an additional 2,438,316 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 864.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,995,000 after buying an additional 1,808,394 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,792,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,738,000 after buying an additional 885,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Centene by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,266,000 after buying an additional 855,690 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Stock Performance

CNC opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.58. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.39.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

