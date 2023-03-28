Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $714,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sysco by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

Sysco Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SYY opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.72. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

