Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $759,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 174.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $820.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $755.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $738.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $832.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $23.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,361 shares of company stock worth $26,912,456 over the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.