Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 3,182.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 123,514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after buying an additional 93,393 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $17,107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,897,000 after buying an additional 88,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 114.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DEO opened at $178.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $212.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.62.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.56) to GBX 5,100 ($62.66) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.92) to GBX 3,600 ($44.23) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.83) to GBX 2,750 ($33.79) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.29) to GBX 4,200 ($51.60) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

