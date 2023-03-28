Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $816,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 273,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,667,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of MU opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

