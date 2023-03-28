Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SNY opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 44.52%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Stories

