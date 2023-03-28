Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 209.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 560.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,295,000 after acquiring an additional 51,891 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Markel by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after buying an additional 31,307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 2,270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 1,757.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,813,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,232.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,325.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,269.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of -53.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

