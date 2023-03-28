Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 118.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.59 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

