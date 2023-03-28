Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Humana by 46,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Humana by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

HUM opened at $506.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $496.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

