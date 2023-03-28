Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Moderna by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.80.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna Price Performance

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $6,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at $813,144,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $2,002,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,247,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $449,891,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 534,337 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,632 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company's stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $148.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.30. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.29 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

