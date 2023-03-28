Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,936 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 32.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHG stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $36.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Shinhan Financial Group

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.46 to $32.31 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

