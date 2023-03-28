Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $601,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

