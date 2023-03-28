Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $817,000 in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Enstar Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enstar Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Enstar Group by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enstar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Price Performance

About Enstar Group

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $226.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.59. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $169.04 and a 52 week high of $263.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

(Get Rating)

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.