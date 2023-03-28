Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,388 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AEM opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.38. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Featured Articles

