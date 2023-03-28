Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Insider Activity

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

AMP opened at $298.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.65.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

