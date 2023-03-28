Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.
Insider Activity
Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 2.3 %
AMP opened at $298.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.65.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.
Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.
Ameriprise Financial Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.