Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.86.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

CHTR stock opened at $348.36 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $574.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

