Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,204 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MMC opened at $161.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.