Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,838 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 53.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $108.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.56. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

