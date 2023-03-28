Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 6,460 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in HSBC by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.00) to GBX 650 ($7.99) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.68) to GBX 780 ($9.58) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.58) to GBX 840 ($10.32) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $678.22.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.60. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.67%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

