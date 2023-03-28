Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 918 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $317.22 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.08 and its 200-day moving average is $320.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.93.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

