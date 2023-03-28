Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2023

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BKGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,033 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $55,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,030,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.81.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.