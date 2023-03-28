Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,033 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $55,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,030,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.81.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

