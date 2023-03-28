Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $113.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

