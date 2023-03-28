Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 114.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ABB in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in ABB in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 62.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 5.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB Stock Up 0.9 %

ABB Profile

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.