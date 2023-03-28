Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 133.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,398.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,398.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,885 shares of company stock worth $5,754,217. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $49.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

