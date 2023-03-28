Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,269,562,000 after acquiring an additional 351,517 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,600 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,402,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,619,000 after buying an additional 39,751 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,227,000 after buying an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $195.83 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. OTR Global downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.08.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.