Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $557,000 Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 474.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PBH opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $67.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

