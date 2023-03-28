Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 635.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PPC shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Insider Transactions at Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $298,020.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $756,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.51. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $34.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.