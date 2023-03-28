Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Yum China Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:YUMC opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $64.57. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 49.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

