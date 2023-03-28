SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Citigroup

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut SL Green Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $20.31 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.52.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -218.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 27.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.