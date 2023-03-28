Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,818 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Southern Copper Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of SCCO opened at $72.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.74. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $79.32.
Southern Copper Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 116.96%.
Southern Copper Profile
Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.
