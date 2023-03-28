Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,818 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Shares of SCCO opened at $72.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.74. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 116.96%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

