SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,648.4% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWO stock opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $41.55. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

