Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 5,771.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.62. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $50.37.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

