State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 27,112 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 371.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,112 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $865,710.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,420.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,007 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.19. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $51.79.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $522.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

Further Reading

