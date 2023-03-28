State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Green Plains worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Green Plains by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Green Plains by 714.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Green Plains by 1,971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Green Plains Price Performance

Green Plains stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.46). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

