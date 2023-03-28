State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,417 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,666,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,613,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,580,000 after acquiring an additional 346,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 561.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 274,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,381,000 after acquiring an additional 233,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.86.

RGEN opened at $167.05 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.45 and its 200 day moving average is $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.41 million. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

