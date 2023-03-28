State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 385.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,124 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Semtech worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Semtech by 88.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Semtech by 75.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Semtech during the third quarter worth $1,303,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 2,792.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,605 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at $10,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Performance

Semtech stock opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $73.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Semtech Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Semtech to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.