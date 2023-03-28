State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

CORT stock opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $30.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $103.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

