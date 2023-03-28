State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of NMI worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 400.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 136.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.64 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 55.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Barclays cut NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $217,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

