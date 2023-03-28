Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 126.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Suzano in the third quarter valued at about $8,878,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,994,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,202,000 after purchasing an additional 929,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,772,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,760,000 after purchasing an additional 746,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 497,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 426,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 1,260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 377,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 349,841 shares in the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SUZ opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. Suzano S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Suzano Profile

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

